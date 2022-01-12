Woman quarantines 13-year-old son with covid-19 in trunk – 01/11/2022

A woman in the US state of Texas has shocked local authorities after leaving her 13-year-old son with Covid-19 locked in the trunk of her car in quarantine.

Sarah Beam, 41, is a teacher at Cypress Falls High School. It was discovered at a testing site for Covid-19. Finding the movement in her vehicle strange, they asked her to open the trunk. By the time the compartment was opened, her son was lying there.

A director of the health unit told police that “the defendant confirmed that her son, KH, who is a 13-year-old child, was in the trunk of the car due to the child having tested positive for Covid-19”.

The police were called after the incident. The mother was accused of putting a child at risk and was released after posting a $1,500 bond.

“I’ve never heard of anyone being put in a trunk because they tested positive for something,” said Sgt. Richard Standifer of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“In the event that the vehicle has an accident, there is no way to really protect a person in a trunk.”

