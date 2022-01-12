Woman sues Gusttavo Lima for promoting cell phone in music

A woman filed a lawsuit in the São Paulo Court against singer and songwriter Gusttavo Lima. She had her phone number incorrectly inserted into the verses of the song “Blocked” and began to be harassed and harassed for it.

The singer’s song that mentions a woman’s phone already has more than 26 million views on YouTube

Reproduction / Instagram

The song that sparked the demand already has more than 26 million views as of this Tuesday (1/11). The plaintiff claims that she became the target of harassment from strangers through her cell phone number, through WhatsApp calls and messages. Later he discovered that his number consisted of the verses of the countryman’s song.

She also claims that she has been ridiculed since the song was released and that it has become impossible to use her cell phone number. In the action, she asks the singer to remove the song from the air and compensate her for moral damages.

The case is being processed in the São Paulo Court, but a recent decision by Judge Tamara Hochareb Matos sends the case files to the District of Goiânia, if justifications are not presented for the processing in the Central Forum of São Paulo within ten days.

1138046-11.2021.8.26.0100