Wordle, which we know as Term, gets unlimited ‘version’

A lot of people have recently discovered a game called Termo, which is available on absolutely every device that has an internet browser, be it computers, tablets or cell phones (no download required). In it, every day that passes, users need to discover a specific word with five letters.

In the greatest hangman style, we have the right to suggest the letters that make up that word, but only by means of five-letter words: so if you want to find out which letters are in the secret word, you need to type another five-letter word and get the tips.

Termo is the Portuguese version of the Wordle game, which works in exactly the same way, but with English words. Even if you want to train vocabulary in another language, maybe this is a simple and fun way.

As published by PC Gamer, Wordle, the game that originated Termo, now has a clone called Wheeldle, in which there is no limit of one word per day. You can guess as many words as you want in sequence, with the difficulty increasing with each hit.

For now, there is no Brazilian equivalent to this (or, at least, not one that I, the author of this article, know about). Still, it may be a matter of time before something similar appears here. Although, in this unlimited format, any online crossword simulator will have a similar effect.

Termo can be accessed through the website term.ooo, no need to download an app or anything like that. As we informed at the beginning of the article, the current version of Termo brings one word a day, so don’t think that you will play for hours without stopping. It’s just a cool exercise for the brain.