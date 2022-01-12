World Bank cuts forecast for Brazil’s GDP in 2022

The World Bank reduced the growth projection for the Brazilian economy in 2022 from 2.5% to 1.4%. It is the lowest growth rate of the 18 emerging and developing countries considered by the institution.

The World Bank’s economic projections were updated this Tuesday (11.Jan.2022), through the Global Economic Perspectives report. Here is the full text (4 MB).

According to the World Bank, the Brazilian economy should grow 4.9% in 2021, but slow down “markedly” in 2022, to 1.4%. The institution said that the projection considers:

weak investor sentiment;

erosion of purchasing power by high inflation;

tightening of macroeconomic policy;

slowing demand from China;

falling iron ore prices.

The institution believes, in turn, that the Brazilian economy can accelerate again in 2023, growing 2.7%.

emerging

The World Bank’s 1.4% growth estimate is more optimistic than that of the financial market. According to Boletim Focus, the market projects a GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of 0.28% for Brazil in 2022.

Even so, the projection for Brazilian growth is the worst of the group of emerging countries considered by the World Bank. The institution believes that emerging and developing economies will grow 6.3% in 2021, 4.6% in 2022 and 4.4% in 2023.

This year, the emerging one that should grow the most should be India (8.7%). The World Bank estimates a 5.1% growth in the Chinese economy in 2022. Here are the projections:

Brazil also has one of the lowest growth rates in Latin America and the Caribbean in 2022. In the region, the country is only expected to grow more than Haiti, which is expected to be stagnant this year, according to World Bank projections.

World Bank estimates also show, however, that Brazil must have registered a growth rate higher than that of countries such as South Africa (4.6%), Russia (4.3%) and Indonesia (3.7% ) in 2021.

World economy

The World Bank predicts a slowdown in the world economy. The institution believes that the world will grow 5.5% in 2021, after falling 3.4% in 2020, at the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic. However, it projects growth of 4.1% in 2022 and 3.2% in 2023.

“After a strong recovery in 2021, the global economy is entering a sharp slowdown amid new threats from Covid-19 variants and rising inflation, debt and income inequality, which could jeopardize the recovery of economies. emerging and developing, he said.

For the institution, advanced economies should return to the pre-pandemic level in 2023, but emerging and developing economies will still be 4% below that level. The World Bank projects growth of 5% in 2021, 3.8% in 2022 and 2.3% in 2023 for advanced economies.