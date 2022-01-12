World records record 15 million cases of covid-19 in one week – 01/11/2022

The world has recorded a new record of covid-19 contamination, with 15 million new cases in just seven days. Data released this Tuesday by the WHO (World Health Organization) reveal that half of the new numbers come from Europe, with 40% of cases recorded in the Americas.

If the current pace continues, half of Europe’s population will be contaminated within two months. The entity also warns that the number is expected to increase further, with new regions being affected in the coming weeks.

But the WHO also insists that it is not yet time to change the classification of the health crisis, from a pandemic to an endemic virus situation.

Maria van Kerkhove, technical director at the WHO, points out that the increase between the first week of 2020 and the second reveals the scale of the expansion. In the seven-day period that ended on January 2, there were 9.5 million cases. In the period that ended on the 10th, the volume has already reached 15 million.

According to the expert, the contamination rate is so high that it required the agency to modify its table of cases to adjust to the new numbers. “Our scale no longer fit,” he said.

The WHO also points out that the real number is even higher, as thousands of tests are not passed on to governments or are carried out at home, without ever entering the official accounts.

Despite the explosion in numbers, deaths have increased only marginally, from 41,000 deaths to 43,000 deaths last week. Still, the number is considered to be extremely high. “The Omicron variant is not a normal flu,” he said.

For her, the feeling of a portion of the population that, from now on, protection measures no longer work, is a “mistake”. “This is not the time to give up,” said the WHO expert.

“There is hope that the current variant will be the last one. But we can’t bet on that. We want to believe it’s smooth. But that’s not correct,” said Mike Ryan, WHO’s director of operations.

The technicians criticized events and parties that, in some countries, were registered in which the organizers promote to guarantee a supposed immunity among the guests.

Ryan insists that if it weren’t for the vaccine, the rate of severe cases and deaths would be even higher. “The vaccine is preventing many of the most serious cases. But even so, it is a high risk,” he said.

According to him, the older population remains vulnerable to the virus. “Vaccines are saving lives. But we cannot relax,” insisted Maria van Kerkhove.

Another problem highlighted by the WHO is that if in countries with a high vaccination rate the variant is being treated as a minor problem, the fear is that, in a new phase of contagion, it will reach countries where vaccination coverage is still low.

Today, according to the WHO, 3 billion people around the world still have not received even a dose of immunizations. The concern is that, in the face of the omicron, the impact may be different from the scenarios recorded in Europe and the USA.