World records record of more than 3 million in 24 hours

Amid the spread of the omicron variant, the world has recorded a new record of Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, with more than 3 million infections. The data are from yesterday and were released today by Our World in Data, a project linked to the University of Oxford. It is the 4th daily record of new infections in the last 8 days.

The total number recorded was 3.28 million. The data was once again boosted by the United States, which recorded 1.48 million cases.

Europe recorded 991,000 new infections and Asia, 400,000 (1.39 million combined). The continents have 748 million and 4.6 billion inhabitants, respectively, against 332 million in the US.

The WHO (World Health Organization) has warned that the variant should not be described as mild. Studies suggest it is less likely to make people seriously ill than previous variants of Covid, but the number of people infected has left health systems overwhelmed, said WHO Director Tedros Adhanom. Ghebreyesus.

Hospitalizations for Covid-19 in the United States hit a record yesterday (132,646 patients), according to a count by the Reuters news agency, as the omicron variant spreads across the country, worrying officials about a possible saturation of medical systems. health.

Omicron appears to be transmitted much more easily than earlier variants of the virus. The strain was estimated to be responsible for 95.4% of the coronavirus cases identified in the United States as of January 1, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported.

Some health institutions have already suspended elective procedures and others are allowing health professionals who have tested positive for covid-19 to continue working.

See below the 10 countries with the most confirmed cases of covid-19:

United States: 1.48 million Spain: 292 thousand India: 168 thousand United Kingdom: 143 thousand Italy: 117 thousand France: 93.9 thousand Australia: 93.8 thousand Argentina: 88 thousand Canada: 65.7 thousand Turkey: 65.2 thousand

deaths

Despite the explosion in the number of infected due to the omicron variant, the number of deaths does not grow at the same rate.

With the advancement of vaccination against covid-19 around the world, the average number of deaths in the last 7 days is 6,300, the same level as in October 2020. The average is even below the first wave of the pandemic, in April 2020 (when it peaked at 7,100).

In the last 24 hours, 6,400 deaths were officially recorded. The record for deaths in 24 hours in the world remains from January 20, 2021: 18,062.

See below the 10 countries with the most confirmed deaths from covid-19:

United States: 1,906 Russia: 726 France: 280 India: 277 Italy: 227 Vietnam: 212 Spain: 202 Cuba: 167 Hungary: 167 Philippines: 143

* With Estadão Content