Xavi says Supercopa against Real Madrid is “proof” for a Barcelona “under construction” | spanish football

Back at Barcelona for less than two months, coach Xavi will have a "proof" of the team's reconstruction this Wednesday, in the derby against Real Madrid that will win the Spanish Super Cup, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

For the coach, the historic rival arrives for the decision with slight favoritism, for being “the team that is most in shape in Spain”. Xavi, however, emphasizes that the title is decided on the field, not for the moment.

– I’ve lived classics of all colors, I’ve won and lost being favorite or not. I see a Barça under construction, we are trying to do things well, and Real are in good shape but that doesn’t mean anything – said Xavi at a press conference on Tuesday.

– It is an unpredictable classic, we will try to impose our game but it will not be easy, because we have, I believe, the team that is in better shape in Spain – he added.

Xavi dominates the ball in Barcelona training before the derby with Real Madrid in Riyadh

In the Spanish Championship, Barcelona are only sixth, with 32 points, a game less and 17 points behind leaders Real Madrid. For the coach, the distance between rivals serves as motivation.

We are Barça and we will try to compete. Tomorrow (Wednesday), it will be an example for us to know where the team is. It’s proof. — Xavi, Barcelona coach

Xavi’s former teammate in Barca’s midfield and one of the most experienced players in the squad, midfielder Sergio Busquets also predicts a balanced classic in Riyadh.

– We expect a very equal match, each in a team with their weapons, two teams that have players of great quality. We are starting a new stage, with a new coach, with young players, recovering players that we hope can help us in this match. As I said, we are very motivated, it’s a classic – said Busquets.