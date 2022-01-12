Xbox changed the way it does things after Activision case

Xbox boss Phil Spencer said in a recent interview with the New York Times that Activision Blizzard’s sexual harassment and abuse allegations have changed the way Microsoft’s gaming division does certain things, but said it’s not their job. punish other companies.

Spencer, who sent an internal email when the matter came up saying that he would “evaluate all aspects of the partnership with the accused company”, said that a toxic environment like the one described by the victims is “sad and sick” and took the opportunity to remember a case that occurred with Xbox itself in 2016, when scantily clad women were hired to perform at a Game Developers Conference party, and how the way everything was handled improved the company’s culture.

Phil Spencer sent an open letter disapproving of the event known as the “GDC dance party moment”.Source: Xbox/Reproduction

When asked about how to deal with situations like this in the games industry, he said the first step is for everyone to feel like they can report when things go wrong. “Having an open line of communication where people can talk about their experiences within the team is crucial.”

Still, Spencer said it’s not his job to punish companies like Activision Blizzard, but rather to help with whatever it takes and share experiences that improve the internal culture of Xbox’s partner brands.

The abuse cases

In 2021, Activision Blizzard was sued by the California Department of Labor and Housing Justice after complaints from former employees regarding the culture of sexism and constant harassment. The more it was investigated, the worse the situation got for the company: in addition to being accused of destroying evidence and coercing witnesses related to the case, CEO Bobby Kotick knew about the cases and was one of those responsible for the harassment, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

The situation was extremely frowned upon within the industry, drawing criticism from companies such as PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo. In December, Geoff Keighley stated that Activision Blizzard would not be a part of The Game Awards, canceling any announcements that would potentially take place during the awards.