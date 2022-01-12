Xbox players protest forced crossplay with PC

Console owners complain about the presence of cheaters in titles like Halo Infinite and Call of Duty: Warzone

Solution found by several producers to ensure the existence of more active communities in online games, cross-platform crossplay is resulting in protests from the Xbox community. On Reddit, console owners are claiming that forced crossplay in games like Halo Infinite and Call of Duty: Warzone has increased the number of cheaters and created various imbalances.

The main complaints are related to the ease of finding cheaters among PC gamers — a consequence of the greater freedom that the platform offers. The situation is especially serious in titles with free-to-play features., in which banned players can easily create new accounts after being banned.

In the case of Call of Duty: Warzone, there is the possibility of turning off crossplay features, but the game requires them to be turned on if Xbox players want to join a playlist. Interestingly, iThis doesn’t happen on the PlayStation 4 version of the game, which allows you to ignore the warning and proceed to play only with those who own the Sony console.

Forced crossplay brings Halo Infinite headaches

Another game that has been the target of protests is Halo Infinite, which forces crossplay between Xbox and PC in all its modes, including ranked. Even if players band together to form closed groups on the console, the possibility is still high that they will face people who play on the computer and find at least one cheater in the middle.

Microsoft’s decision to force interaction between the two platforms contrasts with statements made by Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox division. In 2016, he gave an interview to GameSpot where stated that he would never force someone who plays on a gamepad to face someone who uses a mouse and keyboard or a different control system — something that, in practice, often happens in Halo Infinite.



Criticism of forced crossplay systems also hit games like Battlefield 2042, that arrived with the option turned on on Xbox, but made it optional shortly after through an update. Currently, even Microsoft’s own titles, such as Sea of ​​Thieves, allow you to turn off the system if players so choose.

Consulted by the website The Verge, Microsoft and Activision so far have not commented on the matter. 343 Industries, developer of Halo Infinite, says that is working on ways to prevent the use of cheats in the game, and promised a mid-February update that should address this and other urgent issues.

