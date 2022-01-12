Xbox Series X and S beat PS5 in December 2021 in UK; sales soared!

The Xbox Series X and S fared better than the PS5 in December 2021 in the UK market, despite the best-selling console being the Nintendo Switch. According to what Christopher Dring reported in Games Industry, a total of 560,000 consoles were sold in the UK during the month, with a revenue of £200 million. The data was provided by the company GfK, for years a reference for surveys of the video game industry trend in the reign of Elizabeth II.

THE Nintendo Switch had a 6% increase in sales compared to November 2021, a month in which the console was doing very well thanks to the Black Friday package with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. So December was a particularly good month. How positive was it for the Xbox Series X and S in second place with a 108% increase in sales compared to November – soared! This is the best month ever to the Microsoft console in the area, still bigger than the launch, which was in November 2020. Sales were boosted by the increase in inventories of the Xbox Series X.

In total, the Xbox Series surpassed one million of total units sold in the United Kingdom, which is considered very good. Already the PS5 dropped to third place, despite sales growth of 28% compared to the previous month. In this case, it was the second-best month ever for console sales, after launch.

In addition, nearly 2.1 million accessories were sold in December 2021, marking a 77% growth compared to November, but a 20% decrease compared to December 2020, a month that still benefited from the long wave of the generation consoles release.