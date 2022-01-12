Xiaomi 12 dismantled in official video and boasts advanced cooling system

Xiaomi has released an official teardown video of its new flagship smartphone Xiaomi 12, highlighting its components with the most advanced technologies in the mobile industry.
The Xiaomi 12 is currently only available in China, having been presented alongside the Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X models. There is no global release information yet.
When disassembled, the first eye-catching component on the back of the Xiaomi 12 is the circular wireless charging coil that rests on top of the 4,500mAh battery. This coil is capable of quickly filling the battery to 50W and many items have been equipped to keep its temperature low while charging.
Unscrewing a few more pieces will take you to the cameras and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The primary camera on the Xiaomi 12 has a resolution of 50 MP and comes with OIS, as seen in the image below. The 32 MP front camera can be removed easily without affecting the display.
But the most impressive component is the extensive cooling system packed into the device, made up of 10345 mm² of oversized graphite, 226 mm² of white graphite and 2600 mm² of Super VC liquid cooling.
The Xiaomi 12 comes with the smallest and highest density 5G motherboard in the company’s history, with 10% more components and a 17% smaller footprint. In addition, the Xiaomi 12 battery features a new generation of cobalt lithium oxide, has a 14% cost increase, and is the highest-density fast charge cell in the Chinese manufacturer’s history.
69.9 x 152.7 x 8.16 mm
- 6.28-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution
- Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform
- 8GB or 12GB RAM
- 128GB or 256GB of internal storage
- 32 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor
- Wide-angle lens with 13 MP sensor
- Telemacro lens with 5 MP sensor
- 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, stereo sound and fingerprint reader
- 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging
- Android 11 running under MIUI 12.5 interface
What did you think of Xiaomi 12? Would you like the model to be officially launched in Brazil?
