Xiaomi 12 dismantled in official video and boasts advanced cooling system

Xiaomi has released an official teardown video of its new flagship smartphone Xiaomi 12, highlighting its components with the most advanced technologies in the mobile industry.

The Xiaomi 12 is currently only available in China, having been presented alongside the Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X models. There is no global release information yet.

When disassembled, the first eye-catching component on the back of the Xiaomi 12 is the circular wireless charging coil that rests on top of the 4,500mAh battery. This coil is capable of quickly filling the battery to 50W and many items have been equipped to keep its temperature low while charging.