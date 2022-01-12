XP loses steam in the race for customers at the end of the year and blames Clear By Bloomberg Línea Brasil



XP loses steam in year-end customer race and blames Clear



The financial group XP (SA:) (XP) presented this Tuesday (11) its operational preview for the fourth quarter of 2021. The data confirm expectations of a lower weight of equity retail in the platform’s result in the last three months of the year, reflecting the worsening of macroeconomic conditions in the market, which tend to discourage investors from investing in the stock market, given the high volatility of securities prices. There was a slower pace of business at the end of 2021.

Average monthly net customer additions dropped 23% from 52,000 in the third quarter to 40,000 in the fourth, “primarily impacted by lower activation at Clear given weak momentum in the stock market,” XP acknowledged.

XP brokers Clear and Rico were fined R$ 2.6 million and R$ 620 thousand, at the end of last year, by Procon-SP for abusive practices after consumer complaints about failures and instability on the site and charging of additional fee to complete an operation. XP has already announced that it will appeal the decision.

The group reported that the Daily Average Trades (DAT) was 2.5 million in the fourth quarter, down 5% quarter-on-quarter, “reflecting a more challenging macroeconomic scenario for equities”.

In this indicator, the consolidated for the year ended, however, with an increase thanks to the performance at the beginning of the year. In 2021, Average Daily Retail Trades totaled 2.7 million, up from 2.4 million in 2020, “reflecting a greater number of customers trading stocks and futures, especially in the first quarter of 2021,” according to XP.

XP’s appetite for expanding its base of self-employed agents has shown signs of moderation. Gross additions to the network of AAIs (self-employed agents) totaled 1,106 in the fourth quarter, down 7% quarter-on-quarter but maintaining growth of approximately 370 new AAIs per month, XP said. In 2021, gross additions to the AAI network were 4,409 versus 3,724 in 2020, an increase of 18%.

Modal and Suno

The fourth quarter operational preview does not capture the latest movements of the group, which announced, earlier this year, the acquisition of a relevant stake in the research house Suno and the intention to buy Banco Modal (SA:) in up to 15 months through of an exchange of shares. These announced operations indicate a move by XP to reinforce its growth fronts in the face of a shorter blanket scenario for the equity market.

The third quarter of 2021 marked the group’s second consecutive billion-dollar profit. Other consolidated indicators for the year point to a growth trend, placing XP in the restricted group of companies with quarterly profits in the billions, as is the reference among traditional banks.

According to XP, the total Assets Under Custody (AUC) was BRL 815 billion as of December 31, an increase of 23% year over year and 3% quarter over quarter. The year-on-year growth reflects a net inflow of R$230 billion and a market devaluation of R$75 billion, commented the platform.

Total net funding was R$48 billion in the fourth quarter, compared to R$37 billion in the third quarter, up 29% in the quarter-on-quarter comparison. Adjusted net funding for concentrated custody transfers was R$41 billion, or R$13.6 billion per month, versus R$47 billion in 3Q21, “reflecting the resilience of our network of AAIs and direct channels in times of uncertainty in the macroeconomic scenario”, commented XP.

Total net inflow in 2021 was BRL 230 billion, an increase of 16% year on year, while total net inflow adjusted by concentrated custody was BRL 176 billion, BRL 14.7 billion per month, a growth of 25% year on year, according to the group. XP’s active customer base grew 23% and 4% in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2020 and compared to the third quarter of 2021, respectively, totaling 3.4 million.

Total Assets under Custody in pension funds was R$48 billion, up 11% quarter on quarter and 51% year on year, “reflecting our consistent growth in the pension plan business”, highlighted the group. The loan portfolio reached R$ 10.2 billion on December 31, a growth of 18% quarter over quarter and 164% year over year. The portfolio’s duration is 3.3 years, with 0.0% of delinquency exceeding 90 days, according to XP.