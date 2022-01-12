YouTuber leaves Nintendo Switch OLED on for 75 days during test

Have you ever thought about paying dearly for a video game and then doing an endurance test with it to see if the console is really capable of withstanding dozens of hours of gameplay? That’s exactly what tech youtuber Wulff Den did with his OLED Nintendo Switch.

Wulff Den decided to put his Switch OLED to the test and left the console on (without playing effectively) for 1,800 hours (75 days), to see if the OLED screen of the new model would suffer any failure.

For testing, the youtuber used a screenshot from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game to keep the system screen active.

The youtuber’s initial idea was to take the test for seven days. But in the middle of the process, he seems to have gotten busy figuring out if the console would have the burn-in effect (when areas of the screen burn due to a static image) and extended the challenge for about 11 weeks. Even so, it looks like the OLED Switch is strong enough and it has ensured the console’s efficiency.

“There is no difference in any color test I have run. It is also noticeable that there are no noticeable burn-in marks after almost 2000 hours. The only difference you can see is the white on the ceiling of the shrine. [do jogo], it’s a little darker, and the bluish-white has a slight green tint,” said Den.

Check it out in the video below.

“If you’re worried about your Switch’s OLED screen burning out because you have about 2,000 hours into a game, you can relax a little,” says the youtuber. “I think maybe 10 years from now, we might see a burnt-in splash screen somewhere. But most of the time, you have nothing to worry about.”