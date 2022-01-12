Zayla shocks Justina with a gift and leaves Guebo stirred · TV News

Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) will surprise Guebo (Maicon Rodrigues) and Justina (Cinnara Leal) with a wedding gift in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The Princess of Little Africa will give a cameo of the boy’s mother to the bride shortly before the ceremony to wish the couple happiness in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. “I think it’s right”, will allege the seamstress.

In next Monday’s chapter (17), the villain in redemption will look for Luísa’s former employee (Mariana Ximenes) when she is getting ready for the wedding, which will be celebrated by Cândida (Dani Ornellas). At that moment, the leader of the Warriors will see his childhood friend entering the place and will run to find out what is happening.

“You can’t see me before the wedding,” the teacher will snap, worried. “What do you want here, Zayla?”, Guebo will ask suspiciously. The young woman will then deliver a jewel to Justina. “That cameo that was my mother’s,” the boy will exclaim, not hiding his shock.

“I have one just like it,” he will add. “I know. And the two together form one. I think it’s right for the other half to stay with Justina”, says Pilar’s former rival (Gabriela Medvedovski). “I’m glad you think so. But you could have given the gift at the ceremony”, the young man will say.

Zayla will explain that she will not participate in the festivities, as she still has feelings for the groom. “I’m not going to the ceremony. We three know why”, she concludes, very moved.

See the wedding photos:

Ceremony of Guebo and Justina

In the Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of New World (2017). The telenovela will end next month, giving way to the screening of Além da Illusion.

In addition to spoilers, the TV news it also publishes daily summaries of Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Find out everything that will happen in soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast:

Listen to “#87 – Cecília crosses the line and pays mico in A Place in the Sun” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.