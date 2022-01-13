″We cannot continue to give a booster dose every four months″

The head of the vaccine group at the European Medicines Agency, Marco Cavaleri questions whether the successful administration of boosters will be a good strategy for the general population.

Cavaleri hopes that a “comprehensive” assessment can determine “what might be the best strategy for vaccination over time, clarifying that we cannot continue to give a booster dose every three or four months.”

The specialist from the European Medicines Agency even admits that such a strategy may not even have the intended effect.

“If we have to give boosters every four months or so, we will potentially end up having problems with the immune response”, said the expert, noting that “the immune response will end up not being as good as we would like”.

For that reason, it will be necessary to “be careful not to overload the immune system with repeated immunization”. The second factor to consider when making decisions about a fourth dose, he admits, is “the risk of fatigue in the population with continuous, repeated administration of boosters.”

“Of course, when it comes to vulnerable people and immunocompromised people, the situation will be a little different, really, for immunocompromised people you would expect a fourth dose to be necessary,” he admitted.

Marco Cavalleri says that the European Medicines Agency is already drawing up a plan for the transition to the endemic phase.

“If we want to transition to an endemic scenario, then the booster must be synchronized with the arrival of cold weather in each hemisphere, similar to what we do now with the flu vaccine”, admitted Marco Cavaleri.

But Marco Cavalieri says that there is an international discussion on the best options in terms of vaccination. Still “waiting for new data” for decisions to be made.

“What we are seeing is that we are moving towards a situation where the virus becomes more endemic”, he said, although he recognizes that “we still don’t see that the virus has reached and become status”.

“The virus is behaving like a pandemic virus, and the Omicron variant is clearly showing us that”, warned the head of the vaccine group at the European Medicines Agency.

In December Brussels received the green light from the 27 to purchase doses against the new variant, with purchase limited to 180 million doses.