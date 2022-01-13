″We cannot continue to give a booster dose every four months″

The head of the vaccine group at the European Medicines Agency, Marco Cavaleri questions whether the successful administration of boosters will be a good strategy for the general population.

Cavaleri hopes that a “comprehensive” assessment can determine “what might be the best strategy for vaccination over time, clarifying that we cannot continue to give a booster dose every three or four months.”

The specialist from the European Medicines Agency even admits that such a strategy may not even have the intended effect.

“If we have to give boosters every four months or so, we will potentially end up having problems with the immune response”, said the expert, noting that “the immune response will end up not being as good as we would like”.

For that reason, it will be necessary to “be careful not to overload the immune system with repeated immunization”. The second factor to consider when making decisions about a fourth dose, he admits, is “the risk of fatigue in the population with continuous, repeated administration of boosters.”

“Of course, when it comes to vulnerable people and immunocompromised people, the situation will be a little different, really, for immunocompromised people you would expect a fourth dose to be necessary,” he admitted.

