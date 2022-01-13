10 tech news to get your day started (13/01)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Wednesday (12). To check out each news in its entirety, just click on the links below.

1. Motorola launches Moto Tab G70 and returns to the tablet market. The new Motorola Moto Tab G70 goes on sale from today in Brazil; tablet is practically the same model already released by Lenovo.

2. New identity card will have integration with Gov.br. In addition to adopting the CPF as a unique national identification number, the new identity card will aggregate all the databases of government agencies.

3. Eternals: Marvel movie debuts on Disney+. The film was the first in the MCU to introduce a homoparental union between heroes, as well as featuring a deaf heroine.

4. Sony stops selling PS Now cards and reignites Spartacus rumors. UK stores are being advised to remove PS Now cards from shelves and websites.

5. Is ‘Deltacron’ real? What is known about the possible new variant? After a Cypriot professor claimed to have discovered a hybrid strain between the omicron and delta variants, experts believe it was all a laboratory error.

6. Samsung delays the launch of the Exynos 2200 processor. Chip was supposed to be revealed on January 11, but now it should only come out next month, with the Galaxy S22 line.

7. The Sandman: With violence and sex, the series will be rated R. The Sandman, a Netflix series, will be an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s stories and remains without a confirmed premiere date; look!

8.YouTube is considered the main means of propagating fake news. Information-checking groups have sent a letter to YouTube requesting some changes to help fight misinformation.

9. Telegram: Germany can ban app for fake news and hate speech. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said the option was being discussed with the European Union.

10. Heat wave can cause temperatures of 50 °C in South America. Municipalities of Rio Grande do Sul should have thermometers exceeding 40 °C in the next few days; other states are also likely to be affected.