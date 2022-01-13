1st batch of Pfizer vaccine doses against Covid for children arrives in SP to be distributed to the states | São Paulo

The first batch of Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid-19 for children arrived in Brazil at dawn this Thursday (13), at Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas (SP), and was sent to Guarulhos, in Greater São Paulo, to the Ministry of Health Distribution Center.

Minister Marcelo Queiroga received the shipment with 1,248 million doses, which will be used to immunize children aged 5 to 11 throughout the country.

At the storage location, the doses will go through a process of quality control, temperature and analysis, and after that, distribution to the states will begin. The portion that will be in São Paulo will be delivered until Friday (14).

The Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized, on December 16, the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years. On Wednesday (12), the government of São Paulo announced the opening of pre-registration for the beginning of immunization of children against the disease. Parents can access the São Paulo government website (www.vacinaja.sp.gov.br) to enter the child’s data and speed up care at health posts in the state.

On Monday (10), the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, informed that Pfizer will bring forward the delivery of 600,000 doses. As a result, the total number of vaccines scheduled to arrive in January rose from 3.7 million to 4.3 million.

See the dose delivery schedule:

According to the most recent update from the Ministry of Health, just over 20 million doses have already been purchased, expected to arrive by March as follows:

January: 4,314,000

February: 7,272,000

March: 8,418,000

The number of doses is not enough to complete the vaccination cycle: according to the IBGE, Brazil has about 20.5 million children in this age group.

In a press conference this Thursday morning, he minimized the impacts already felt on the health system due to the advancement of the new variant, and demanded action from city halls in the expansion of testing.

“The Ômicron variant is a variant of concern, it is not a variant of despair, because we have the single health system, which has been the strength of each of the 210 million Brazilians.”

“Additionally, we work to reinforce the testing campaign, in January, 28 million tests will be distributed, with 13 million by the 15th. ) million. It will be necessary for states and municipalities to join in this issue of testing, because at the end who tests are the municipalities, it is not the ministry of health”, said Queiroga.

According to the government, childhood vaccination will take place:

in descending order of age (from the oldest to the youngest children), with priority for those with comorbidity or permanent disability and for quilombola and indigenous children;

without the need for written authorization, provided that the father, mother or guardian accompanies the child at the time of vaccination;

with an interval of eight weeks – a period longer than that provided for in the package insert, of three weeks.

The vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years has differences from that applied to adolescents and adults. Therefore, the federal government acquired a specific version of the product with different dosages and vials (pictured above), despite the fact that the active ingredient is the same.

The same authorization for use has already been granted by the FDA and the EMA (U.S. and European Union health regulatory agencies).

As of October 2021, Pfizer said the vaccine is safe and over 90.7% effective at preventing infections in children ages 5 to 11. The study followed 2,268 children ages 5 to 11 who received two doses of the vaccine or placebo, three weeks apart.

From December 24th to January 2nd, anyone could participate, by filling out an online form, in the consultation which, according to the folder, was open to “duly substantiated contributions”.

On January 3, Queiroga anticipated that pediatric doses would arrive in Brazil in the second half of this month. Without presenting an application schedule, the minister also said that the vaccine would be available to parents who want to immunize their children.

On January 4, the Ministry of Health presented the results of the public consultation and also invited entities and professionals related to the subject to a public hearing. Medical and scientific societies have advocated vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 years.