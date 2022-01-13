4 capitals have Covid ICUs on critical occupation alert

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) released a technical note on the night of this Wednesday (1/12) with an alert for the occupancy rate of intensive care units (ICU) in the Unified Health System (SUS) for Covid in Brazil. According to data from the Fiocruz Covid-19 Observatory, a third of the Federative Units and 10 capitals are in the intermediate and critical alert zones.

According to the analysis, among the capitals, Recife has 80% occupancy; Belo Horizonte, 84%; Fortaleza, 88%; and Goiania, 94%. All are now in the critical alert zone. Macapá (60%), Maceió (68%), Salvador (68%), Brasília (74%), Porto Velho (76%) and Vitória (77%) are in the intermediate alert zone.

The analysis also indicates that, so far, the level of beds is different from that seen in 2021, when there were peaks of Covid, overcrowding of ICUs and lack of oxygen.

The note warns of the growth in occupancy rates of ICU beds in the SUS in view of the wide and rapid proliferation of the Ômicron variant in Brazil. At the same time, he points out that “mentions of a possible collapse in the health system, at this moment, are incomparable with what was experienced in 2021″.

According to the researchers at the Observatory, the number of ICU admissions today is still “predominantly much lower” than that observed on August 2, for example, when beds were already beginning to be removed in the context of the pandemic’s cooling. The advanced vaccination scenario in the country is responsible for the lower severity of infections.

Reopening of beds

The researchers emphasize in the study that, even with the lowest severity in vaccinated, concerns about the new moment of the pandemic cannot be minimized.

“We consider it essential to ratify the idea that we have another scenario with vaccination and the very characteristics of the manifestations of Covid-19 by Ômicron. On the other hand, we cannot fail to consider the fact that the occupancy of ICU beds today also reflects the use of complex services required by cases of the Delta variant and cases of influenza”, analyze those responsible for the study.

They also emphasize that as important as being aware of the need to reopen beds, it is to reorganize the network of health services in order to account for the embezzlement of professionals on leave for contracting the infection. Doctors and nurses have been removed from work due to contamination by Covid (Ômicron, Delta or Gamma) and influenza.

In addition, the alert is to ensure the efficient performance of primary health care in the care of patients “using, for example, teleservice, and continuing with the vaccination of the population”, they consider.

See full study:

Fiocruz by Manoela Alcantara on Scribd

Collapse

In a forum promoted by the Ministry of Health this Wednesday (1/12), the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, admitted that the Ômicron variant brings uncertainties about “a new outbreak of cases and new impacts on the health system, with the prospect of collapses and loss of life”.

The minister, however, tried to maintain optimism. “We already have news from countries where it [Ômicron] It has become prevalent that there is a really large number of cases, but the health systems have not been so pressured, especially in those heavily vaccinated populations”, argued the minister.

At the forum, promoted by the Extraordinary Secretariat to Combat Covid-19, the secretary of the portfolio, Rosana Leite de Melo, admitted that the country is facing a third wave due to the Ômicron variant.