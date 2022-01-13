A mansion destroyed after a landslide was the first neocolonial building in Ouro Preto; PHOTOS | Minas Gerais

The 19th century mansion that was destroyed by the landslide in Ouro Preto, in the Central Region of Minas Gerais, was the first neocolonial style building in the city, according to Mayor Angelo Oswaldo.

According to information from the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan), the property was built by a traditional family of merchants on the banks of the Córrego Funil, close to the Railway Station, the place that was most developed in Ouro Preto before the transfer of the capital to Belo Horizonte.

The oldest record on the land indicates that it was acquired in 1890 by the Baeta Neves family and built in the following two years. The house had marquetry floors and a fully handmade wooden ceiling..

“(The property) had a beautiful ceiling, all padded, with hardwood, and now it has collapsed. It’s another piece of Ouro Preto’s memory that is erased as a result of the rains”, said the municipal secretary of Culture and Tourism of Ouro Preto, Margareth Monteiro.

Solar Baeta Neves was protected by Iphan and was one of the properties restored by the Monumenta Program, of the Institute in partnership with the Municipality of Ouro Preto. The work, which received investments of R$ 373.5 thousand, was delivered in 2010.

In 2012, the mansion, which belonged to the municipality and kept some old archives of the Heritage Department related to construction processes, was interdicted, because of another landslide.

The g1 Minas sought Iphan to position itself on the landslide and is awaiting a return.

The other property destroyed by the landslide was a yellow house, privately owned, where there was a warehouse, according to the mayor of Ouro Preto, Angelo Oswaldo.

The landslide occurred in Morro da Forca, located in the historic center of Ouro Preto. According to the Civil Defense, No one is hurt.

“It was a large-scale landslide. Fortunately, the properties were empty. The mansion was closed precisely because of the risk”, said the coordinator of the organ, Neri Moutinho.

A combination of images shows the historic mansion moments before it was destroyed by a landslide in Ouro Preto (MG) — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Area was evacuated minutes before

The fire department was called around 8:30 am to carry out an on-site inspection and, due to the structural problems found, the entire area was evacuated. Shortly after, at 9:10 am, the slip occurred.

The image below, on the left, shows a cordon that was already in place.

Firefighters could not say how many people had to be evacuated.

According to the corporation, the slope is still unstable. If there is another cave-in, there is a possibility that a hotel and restaurant could be hit..

The Civil Defense of Ouro Preto advises that people don’t go through the region. According to coordinator Neri Moutinho, the entire riverside population was instructed to leave their homes until a complete risk assessment is carried out.

“After the analysis, we will tell the residents whether or not they can return to their homes,” he said.

According to the Civil Defense of Ouro Preto, the ground was soggy from the rains of the last few days. Ouro Preto is among the municipalities in an emergency situation because of the storms.

“The vegetation is natural, however it is insufficient to guarantee stability in case of movements similar to this one. What caused this movement were the slope of the slope itself, the geological characteristics that are typical in the region and, what was most important, what we call the failure trigger, was the large volume of rainfall accumulated since December 26”, explained geologist Charles Murta, from the Civil Defense of Ouro Preto.

Lieutenant Pedro Aihara, spokesman for the Minas Gerais Fire Department, said that even though it is not raining at the moment, the geological risk in the region remains very high.

“(The heavy rains of the last few days) end up making the soil saturated with water, and this saturation can generate a mass movement even at a time when the rain is not happening”, he explained.

Among the 25 deaths caused by the rains in Minas Gerais, one occurred in Ouro Preto, on the 8th. A 55-year-old man, died after being buried. According to the Fire Department, he was lying on the bed when the earth slipped and his house collapsed.

The search for the victim lasted three days. The body was only found on the afternoon of the 10th (see video below).

Another historic mansion collapsed 6 days ago

Part of another tercentenary mansion listed by the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan) had collapsed in Ouro Preto on January 7th. The accident was caused by heavy rains. Nobody got hurt.

According to the municipality, the property was already in bad shape conservation area when it was acquired by the municipality a few months ago. It had been abandoned by the owners.

The area was cordoned off, but no neighbors needed to be evacuated. The property is located in the Santa Efigênia neighborhood, in the Historic Center. IPHAN has been notified.