‘A Place in the Sun’: 7 moments when we feel sorry for Ravi | a place in the sun

Stuck for being in the wrong place

Still in the second chapter, Ravi was wrongfully imprisoned after a misunderstanding: a thief dropped a stolen cell phone in front of him, and ended up incriminating him

At the beginning of the plot, Ravi gave the young woman money to buy medicine for her son – and in fact, she just wanted money to live, as she was having a hard time

It’s not enough to assume the child you had with Joy, Ravi has spent several nights awake while the woman doesn’t show up at home to help. He even tries to accuse his beloved of abandoning his son, but loses the argument.

Fired for taking care of the child

For having to split in two to take care of Francis, Tulio (Daniel Dantas) decided to fire Ravi. what a pity

Ravi’s mother-in-law accused him of attacking his sister-in-law, and nothing happened.

When questioning Samuel after his son got sick from eating a chicken, Ravi ended up arrested (again!) for picking a fight. Christian had to post bail

In this Tuesday’s chapter, Joy kissed Damon and denied the betrayal