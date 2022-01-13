‘A place in the sun’: Christian reveals the truth about Renato to Barbara

Alinne Moraes as Bárbara in a scene from ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ (Photo: Reproduction)

In the next chapters of novel “a place in the sun“, Christian (Cauã Reymond) will tell Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) that he is not Renato.

Everything will happen after he takes a knife to protect Ravi’s son (Juan Paiva) and stands between life and death. The boy will spend a few days in a coma, but gradually he will begin to recover. When visits are authorized, Barbara will be the first to go to her husband’s room. She will then come forward and apologize for trying to keep the marriage going at all costs:

– Maybe all this happened as a sign, for me to realize how much trying to hurt you hurts me too. That stab hit my heart. And so I beg you: forget what I said. It was jealousy, pain, despair.

After Barbara’s speech, Christian will say:

– I was the one who should have died.

– Don’t say that, not even in jest. Nobody died, the child is fine, thanks to you – the girl will say, not understanding.

– It was an arrangement by Renato with me.

– What do you mean, Renato? You are confused.

– I’ve never been so lucid. And my name is not Renato – he will reveal.

Frightened, Barbara will call the nurses, who will give Christian a sleeping medication.

– Not impressed. This oscillation of consciousness at this moment is normal. As well as the hustle, the urge to try to get out – a professional will explain.

– It’s just that he looked at me in a way that… I don’t know, it looked like he was conscious.

The employee will try to reassure Barbara by saying that she has seen similar situations. She will remain intrigued, but will eventually accept.

