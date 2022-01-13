A year after closing factories, Ford becomes ‘small’ brand in Brazil

This Tuesday, the 11th, it was one year since the Ford surprisingly announced the closure of vehicle production in Brazil. Although the company had been showing signs of problems for some time, including the sale of the facilities in São Bernardo do Campo, the news caused commotion and perplexity.

One of the largest automakers in the world, with a global presence and a long history in the country, Ford was still the 5th best-selling brand in the country, with a huge customer base spread all over the place.

None of this, however, was enough for the company’s top management to avoid chaos for owners, employees, partners, suppliers and the dealer network. The balance, after 12 months, is devastating.

In addition to spending billions on damages and settlements, Ford saw its share of the Brazilian market shrink as never before. In 2021, 37,800 vehicles were sold, a drop of 73% compared to 2020, a year that already had a significant decline in license plates.

Thanks to that, Ford obtained only the 11th position in the sales ranking, largely due to the stock of models Ka and EcoSport that had already been produced. Added together, the national models represented 35% of everything she sold last year.

The up-and-down of license plates for Ford models between 2020 and 2021 Image: AUTOO

In other words, without them, the brand had 24,400 registrations, a volume that would make it finish the year in 12th place, behind Peugeot and slightly ahead of Citroën.

The post-apocalypse scenario has been highlighted by Ford executives, who do not tire of saying that Brazil remains an important market and that the manufacturer seeks a healthy operation, unlike the last two decades, with large losses.

But the outlook remains quite mixed. Like many other brands, Ford wants to be ‘premium’, that is, to sell high value-added cars with a higher profit margin. However, this strategy requires a well-organized and distributed portfolio, which it does not have and may not be able to do anytime soon.

Hope in the Maverick pickup

After removing its entry-level cars and closing the mid-size assembly line in Argentina, the brand was left with only one volume vehicle, the Ranger pickup. The irony is that it, owner of more than half of the 2021 license plates, lives on the basis of sales in Brazil, even though it is assembled in the neighboring country.

The other models that survived in the portfolio have a paltry presence, whether the Bronco Sport ‘retro’ SUV or the chinese territory – the sporty mustang only adorns dealerships, without any weight in sales.

For 2022, Ford promises important launches such as the Maverick pickup, a rival of Fiat Toro, but with a slightly different concept. Made in Mexico like the Bronco, it will hardly be able to compete in this hot segment, due to the focus on the North American market.

In other words, it will be expensive, just like the SUV, limiting its potential to well-heeled customers and fans of the brand. Therein lies one of Ford’s problems, the lack of connection between its new vehicles.

The unprecedented Maverick pickup arrives at the beginning of the year, but it may not have enough volume to make a difference in sales Image: Disclosure

Just look at the range of BMW, the leading premium brand in Brazil, to understand that it offers several options, even if the most affordable costs almost R$290,000. But one can evolve in many directions from an X1, Series 3 or Series 1.

At Ford, the cheapest model today is precisely the Ranger, for just over R$200,000, which will soon give way to a new generation, certainly more expensive. Above it comes the Territory, an SUV that has little to do with the manufacturer’s DNA, for R$220,000, followed by the Bronco Sport, already over R$270,000. While the first had 2,200 registrations, the second accumulated only 1,000 units sold in eight months.

It is curious to understand where Maverick will fit in this environment, but it will not be surprising if it costs more than its bigger sister Ranger.

For the time being, everything indicates that Ford will have a very discreet presence in Brazil in the coming years, with some products with some relevance, but that will not allow the parent company to dream of large revenue numbers. At least some profit can come from it, if it will compensate for such damage to your image.