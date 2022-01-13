Abandoned newborn found in Siberian cold | World

Reproduction: Ministry of Health of Novosibirsk Russian baby found in minus 20 degrees cold

An abandoned Russian newborn was found last Friday by a group of teenagers walking along a road in the village of Sosnovka, near Novosibirsk, capital of Siberia province.

The baby had been left inside an egg carton, at a temperature of minus 20 degrees. According to the health authorities in the region, she is alive and well, in good physical condition.

“We determined the age of the girl, which at the time of admission, was about three days old. Judging by the condition of the umbilical cord, it was probably a home birth,” said doctor Natalya Veka, in an official statement from the hospital for which the child was taken.

Novosibirsk police are investigating the case, which they classified as an attempted murder of a minor.

To the local newspaper NGS, the father of one of the teenagers, Dmitry Litvinov, said that his son and his friends had gone for a walk on the night of January 7, the date when the Orthodox Church celebrates Christmas. After hearing grunts, the young people discovered the egg box, where the baby was, accompanied only by a sheet and a bottle.

Along with his family, Dmitry, who works for a trucking company, took the newborn to the hospital. He and his wife, who are already parents of three children, say they want to adopt the baby.

“We are ready. If it works out, of course we will accept it,” said Anna Litvinov.