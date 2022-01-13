Actor of ‘The More Life, the Better!’ reveals he was ‘adopted’ by Julia Lemmertz; understand! | The More Life, the Better!

▶️ Review Flavia and Gabriel’s first kiss:
Reunion with Mateus Solano on the small screen
Who sees Caio Manhente and Mateus Solano finding each other strange in the 7 o’clock soap opera, he can’t even imagine that the two were hanging out in “Live life“, Caio’s first novel.
Caio Manhente and Mateus Solano worked together on ‘Viver a Vida’ — Photo: Globo/Thiago Prado Neri
to celebrate the reunion with Mateus after 13 years, the actor shared with fans a behind-the-scenes photo of the soap opera by Manoel Carlos.
Mother and son in scene, ‘adopted’ in real life 👩👦
Caio Manhente and Julia Lemmertz form a family in ‘How Much More Life, Better’ — Photo: Personal collection
Also known for his role in the series “Blue Building Detectives” from Gloob, Caio now faces a challenge for grown-ups: to share the scene with the heavyweight cast of Mauro Wilson’s telenovela.
Caio Manhente was Tom in the children’s series ‘Detetives do Prédio Azul’ — Photo: Disclosure/Gloob
Son of Julia Lemmertz in the plot, Caio jokes that he was “adopted” by the actress in real life.
“Julia is an actress I’ve admired for a long time, who has built a beautiful career. She was very generous and taught me a lot, in and out of scenes.”
Julia Lemmertz and Caio Manhente behind the scenes of ‘How Much More Life, Better!’ — Photo: Personal collection
“Even in my college thesis she helped, giving me incredible books. I can only thank you for being ‘adopted’ by Julia”, he says.
Spoiled by his mother in the plot, did Gabriel pull Carmen’s “villainy”? 🤔 Gaius gives spoiler about what the character will do in the plot. 👀
Flavia and Gabriel's romance 💘
“Gabriel is so spoiled, full of himself, because he had a mother who put him on a pedestal”
Gabriel (Caio Manhente) will command Bar Wollinger in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globo/Fábio Rocha
“Now, about villainy, just watching the next chapters to know! But it’s like they say, ‘son of a fish’…”, completes the actor.
Flavia and Gabriel’s romance 💘
Flavia (Valentina Herszage) kisses Gabriel (Caio Manhente) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Gabriel arrived in the plot to intensify the race for the love of Flávia, which was already being disputed between Murilo (Jaffar Bambirra) and Guilherme.
Caio Manhente talks about his character Gabriel in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Personal collection
The actor, who played Guilherme in “The Seventh Guardian”, adds that his character will arrive like a hurricane in the dancer’s life.
Caio Manhente played Guilherme in ‘The Seventh Guardian’ — Photo: Globo
“You can expect intensity! Gabriel enters the story with his foot in the door and full of certainties. Right away, there will be a chemistry with Flávia that will change the history of these two”, says Caio.
* Under supervision of Juliana Lessa
