Adelaide sees crime, saves Nélio and threatens Tonico · TV News

In the Emperor’s Times will show that the tragedy with Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) had a witness, who could threaten the story invented by Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero). Adelaide (Ana Barroso), the owner of the store near the farm where the advisor was hiding with Dolores (Daphne Bozaski), saw all the movement on the day and rescued the bachelor in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In this Thursday’s chapter (13), the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão will show the hidden trader watching the crook push Lota’s son (Paula Cohen) down the cliff. The woman will then decide to seek answers about the deputy.

Adelaide will go to Nelio’s farm and get a fright to see everything turned upside down and the spoiled food left on the table. “What did that man do to his wife and daughter?”, the greengrocer will speculate.

Later in the plot, the owner of the sale will find the good guy alive and badly injured. She will hide him in her place and tend to the young man’s injuries until he fully recovers.

When João Pedro Zappa’s character is re-established, he will ask Adelaide to be his witness in the assassination attempt against the corrupt politician in the scenes scheduled to air on January 20th. Tonico, however, will go up and order Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) to make the woman definitively disappear.

Adelaide (Ana Barroso) in the six o’clock soap opera

Who is Adelaide in the six o’clock soap opera?

Adelaide owns a grocery store in Campos dos Goytacazes, in the interior of Rio de Janeiro, and always bought eggs and vegetables produced on Nélio’s farm. She constantly made Bernardinho’s brother (Gabriel Fuentes) uncomfortable with her questions, to the point of forcing him to assume the guise of Clovis to protect himself from interrogation.

The merchant’s testimony will also be instrumental in making Tonico pay for his crimes. Upon learning that there is a witness to his evil, the corrupt politician will order Borges to find out who it is and find a way to silence her – preferably, with death.

In the Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of New World (2017). The telenovela will end next month, giving way to the screening of Além da Illusion.

