After 12 years at Flamengo, goalkeeper César says goodbye: “With pride, I am a child of Mengão” | Flamengo

After 12 years at Gávea and eight seasons as a professional, goalkeeper César is leaving the Flamengo . Via Instagram, the athlete announced the end of the cycle and said he was proud to “be a child of Mengão”.

César, who turns 30 on the 27th, is negotiating with Coritiba. His contract with Flamengo was valid until April 30, but an agreement to end it as early as January had been discussed in recent weeks.

Goalkeeper César, from Flamengo

With practically all the titles won in the Flamengo professional, César emerged after a great performance in winning the 2011 Cup, especially in the final.

His big moment in the professional came in 2017, when he was discredited and was considered the fourth goalkeeper after loan to Ferroviária-SP.

At a time when Muralha was going through a very bad phase and Diego Alves was injured, he appeared very well in the Copa Sudamericana, including taking a penalty in the semifinal, against Junior Barranquilla.

Check out what Caesar said:

Speak red black nation,

At this point, a cycle ends. I’m no longer part of the FLAMENGO REGATAS CLUB, it’s been more than 12 years wearing this shirt with great pride.

I am extremely grateful to God for everything I experienced at the club, grateful to FLAMENGO who made me realize big dreams. Grateful to all the people who have passed through my life over the years. I made great friends, learned from a lot of people. I faced some giants, difficult times, that with faith in God and by His grace, I won. I conquered great victories and titles, along with incredible groups of professionals.

I gave my heart every day, doing the best I could inside, following what the apostle Paul says in his letter to the Colossians. “Whatever you do, do it heartily, as working for the Lord and not for men.” 3-23.

Here is my feeling of SPECIAL GRATITUDE to the immense red-black nation. Who treated me with great affection and supported me at all times.

With pride, I can say that I am a child of MENGÃO.

I move forward with the joy that comes from God, knowing that great things are to come.