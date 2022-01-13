After 2 consecutive declines, the service sector grows 2.4% in November | Economy

After two consecutive months of decline, the volume of services provided in Brazil grew 2.4% in November, compared to October, recovering from the accumulated loss of 2.2%, show data released this Thursday (13) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

“With the November result, the sector was 4.5% above the pre-pandemic level, recorded in February 2020, but it is 7.3% below the record reached in November 2014”, highlighted the IBGE.

Compared to November 2020, the volume of services increased by 10%, the ninth consecutive positive rate.

The result was well above expectations in a Reuters poll of a 0.2% increase compared to October and 6.5% compared to October 2020.

In the accumulated in 2021 until November, the volume of services increased 10.9% compared to the same period in the previous year. In 12 months, it recorded a high of 9.5%, against 8.2% in October, reaching the highest rate in the historical series, which started in December 2012, a jump that is mainly explained by the fall of the sector in 2020.

“This recovery in November puts the sector at the highest level of the last six years, equaling the level of December 2015”, said the research manager, Rodrigo Lobo.

The quarterly moving average index remained stagnant (zero change) in the quarter ended in November.

Services provided to families: 2.8%

Accommodation and food services: 2.8%

Other services provided to families: 0.4%

Information and communication services: 5.4%

Information and communication technology (ICT) services: 5.6%

Telecommunications: 1.4%

Information technology services: 10.7%

Audiovisual services: 1.4%

Professional, administrative and complementary services: -0.3%

Technical-professional services: -1.9%

Administrative and complementary services: 1.1%

Transport, auxiliary transport services and mail: 1.8%

Ground transportation: 0.7%

Waterway transport: 1.6%

Air transport: 7.6%

Storage, auxiliary transport services and mail: 1.6%

Other services: 2.9%

High driven by technology services

The increase of 2.4% in November was accompanied by four of the five activities surveyed, with highlight for information and communication services (5.4%), with emphasis on the information technology segment, which jumped 10.7% and is 47.4% above the pre-pandemic level.

In this activity, the segments of portals, content providers and internet search tools stand out; software development and licensing and information technology consulting.

“After the most acute period of the pandemic, starting in June 2020, the sector showed a rapid recovery, accelerating the pace of revenue growth. This positive information is largely explained by the dynamism of companies in the IT sector, which provide services to other companies”, highlighted Lobo.

The only negative rate in the month came from the professional, administrative and complementary services sector (-0.3%), the fourth consecutive fall, accumulating a loss of 3.7%.

3 of the 5 major activities have not yet recovered pre-pandemic level

The more face-to-face services continue to be the most affected by the pandemic, while those associated with technology and logistics saw their revenues grow, taking advantage of the greater demand for companies for digitalization and also boosted by the e-commerce boom.

Of the 17 groups and subgroups monitored by the IBGE, 9 are still below the pre-pandemic level. And of the 5 big activities, 3 still haven’t recovered from the losses. See chart below:

Services provided to families – those most affected by the pandemic – advanced for the eighth month in a row, accumulating a growth of 60.4%, but still insufficient to return to pre-pandemic levels. “

The segment is operating at a level 11.8% below February 2020”, explained the researcher, noting that the sector continues to be affected by changes in consumption habits, by hybrid work and also by the fall in family income.

The slowest recovery is that of the air transport sector, which is still 16.5% below the level of February 2020.

Services grow in 18 of the 27 federation units

Regionally, 18 of the 27 federation units registered expansion in the volume of services in November. The most important impact came from São Paulo (4%), followed by Rio de Janeiro (1.6%), Santa Catarina (3.7%) and Paraná (2.1%). Among the declines, Mato Grosso do Sul (-4%) registered the main retraction in regional terms.

Tourist activities have 7th consecutive high

The index of tourist activities grew 4.2% compared to October, the seventh consecutive increase. However, the tourism segment is still 16.2% below the level of February last year.

Regionally, 8 of the 12 areas surveyed had expansion in November, especially São Paulo (8.0%), followed by Rio de Janeiro (2.8%), Paraná (6.3%) and Minas Gerais (2.3 %). Pernambuco (-1.1%) and Bahia (-0.4%) had the negative results with the greatest impact on the index.

The service sector is the one that has the greatest weight in the Brazilian economy and has been the hardest hit by the pandemic. Even so, it was the main highlight of recovery in 2021, driven by the advance of vaccination and the end of most of the restriction measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

In the 3rd quarter, the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of services grew 1.1%, while the Brazilian economy as a whole had a retraction of 0.1%, which put the country into a technical recession.

The loss of breath of the economy occurs in a context of soaring inflation, high interest rates, falling family income, increasing indebtedness, still high unemployment and concerns about the situation of public accounts.

Business confidence fell in December for the second month in a row, to the lowest level since May, according to the FGV index.

Last week, the IBGE showed that industrial production had the sixth consecutive monthly retraction in November and dropped to a level 4.3% below the pre-pandemic level.

It is worth noting that the service sector was once again impacted at the beginning of the year by the advance of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, especially the tourism and leisure segment, after flight cancellations and new public and operating restrictions imposed by the authorities.

The market projects an advance of around 4.50% for GDP in 2021. The growth forecast for 2022 is only 0.28%, and some analysts speak of stagnation and even retraction.

For inflation, the expectation is for a rate of 5.03% in 2022, which could represent a breach of the target ceiling for the second year in a row, after the IPCA recorded a jump of 10.06% in 2021. the economy’s basic interest rate at the end of 2022 is 11.75% per year.