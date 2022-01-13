After 6 months, moving average of known Covid cases exceeds 50 thousand per day in the country | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Wednesday (12) 88,464 new known cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, reaching a total of 22,718,606 confirmed diagnoses since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was the 52,714 – the highest recorded since July 1 of last year (when it was at 54,115), just over 6 months ago. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +614%, indicating a trend towards high in cases of the disease.

The country also recorded 138 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, totalizing 620,419 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 123. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +7%, indicating a trend towards stability in deaths from the disease.

1 of 2 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage change takes into account the comparison between the numbers of the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage change takes into account the comparison between the numbers of the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

Seven states had no death record on Monday: AC, AL, AP, CE, RN, RR, and SE. There was no release of new data from the state of Paraíba. The state secretariat reported that this was due to instability in the e-SUS Notifica, Sivep Gripe and SI-PNI systems.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

systems instability

The states began to normalize on Tuesday (4) the release of Covid-19 numbers in Brazil after the blackout of data from the Ministry of Health.

On December 12, the ministry reported that the process to recover the records of Brazilians vaccinated against Covid-19 was completed, without loss of information. But the next day, Minister Marcelo Queiroga said that there was a new hacker attack. The initial forecast of stabilization of the systems, of December 14, was not fulfilled.

The ministry reported that four of its platforms were re-established in December; stated that, on Friday (7), the integration between local systems and the national data network was normalized, and that the return of access to information has been gradual.

Government of SP counts fewer new cases of Covid-19 across the state than the city hall records only in the capital of São Paulo

Ministry of Health data blackout completes one month

According to the folder, the instability in the system did not interfere with the surveillance of cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, such as Covid. It’s the opposite of what the researchers say.

“We can’t plan the opening of new hospital services, testing centers, opening new beds and understand the regions where the impact of the new variant is greater”, says Julio Croda, infectologist and researcher at Fiocruz.

“We didn’t see the evolution and arrival of the omicron. It didn’t suddenly appear in the New Year. It came in during the month of December, and we were completely in a blind flight there, because there hadn’t been any; we didn’t saw the data grow”, says Professor Marcelo Medeiros, founder of Covid-19 Analytics. He stopped the service that helps authorities make decisions amid the pandemic.

On the rise (12 states): AL, SE, PA, MT, AC, BA, PI, PR, SP, RO, AM, MG

AL, SE, PA, MT, AC, BA, PI, PR, SP, RO, AM, MG In stability (3 states): MA, PE, TO

MA, PE, TO Falling (10 states and the DF): MS, SC, CE, RS, ES, GO, DF, AP, RN, RJ, RR

MS, SC, CE, RS, ES, GO, DF, AP, RN, RJ, RR Not updated (1 state): PB

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance sheet in relation to the average recorded two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is worth mentioning that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded off to facilitate the presentation of the data.

