After announcing Murilo, Palmeiras advances through Alario to close the squad before the Club World Cup | palm trees

Palmeiras’ board continues to work to close the squad that will compete in the Club World Cup. With the arrival of defender Murilo, the full focus is now on signing a striker before the start of the competition.

The main name at the moment is the Argentine Lucas Alario, from Bayer Leverkusen. Verdão has already made a loan proposal and hopes to define the athlete’s arrival as soon as possible.

Central do Mercado: the details of Palmeiras’ proposal by Alario

The first contacts with the player’s agents were encouraging and gave hope for the settlement, which depends on the release of the German club.

Verdão has until January 24 to register players in the competition. If he manages to close with Alario before that, he will carry out all requests for reinforcements from Abel Ferreira for the tournament.

The signing of Murilo has already fulfilled the coach’s desire for a defender to play on the left side of the defense. The striker closes the Portuguese list – and is also considered by him to be the main need of the squad.

Palmeiras has already signed five players for the season. In addition to Murilo, goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, midfielders Atuesta and Jailson, in addition to forward Rafael Navarro, arrived.

In addition, the board also managed to resolve other pending issues, especially in the departures of players. Jailson, Felipe Melo, Willian, Victor Luis, Danilo Barbosa, Borja and Lucas Lima left and no longer play for Palmeiras. Matheus Fernandes is still negotiating a loan to Athletico.

The only important issue pending, in addition to hiring a striker, is the definition of Luiz Adriano’s future, released from training until the 19th while the club tries to find a destination for him, which will not be used by Abel Ferreira in 2022.