After being robbed by her lover, Joy ends up dead.

In a place in the sun, after being robbed by her lover, Damón (Ruan Aguiar), Joy (Lara Tremouroux) will not think twice about accepting a “good” bribe made by Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond). Worried, the usurper will offer money for the tagger to stay away from Ravi (Juan Paiva), who will have suffered a lot when he was released. Francisco’s mother will use the money to risk dangerous graffiti and end up losing her life when she falls off a building.

Adel’s friend (Samantha Jones) will go through several difficult situations when she leaves the ex-driver to run away with Damón, the street vendor she met at a slam wheel. Enchanted with the man, the young woman will extort Christian and rent a hotel room to live with her new lover.

However, the tagger will make Joy a bundle and steal everything he finds, leaving the tagger with one hand in front and the other behind in a place in the sun. She will even consider the idea of ​​turning to Ravi – whom, at this point in the plot, she will have humiliated in public. However, she will find Christian before seeing her ex-husband.

The Redentor executive will ask her not to get closer to the ex-driver, who will have lived a troubled moment when dealing with the breakup. The boy will be so affected that he will leave his son with Yasmin.

Even Joy herself will find out about this fact and will threaten to reveal Christian’s true past if he doesn’t get involved in Francisco’s upbringing and also takes care of Ravi in A Place in the Sun. To seal the deal, the character played by Cauã Reymond will offer a good amount to the tagger. Without any recourse, she will not hesitate to accept it twice.

The big snag is that Joy will use the money to get involved in an extremely dangerous adventure. She will buy paint cans and decide to hang herself from ropes so she can spray paint on a building. For this, she will have the help of two friends.

One of them will eventually get distracted and let the rope fall from his hands, leaving the young woman hanging only by her feet. “Dude, Joy! Take my arm”, says one of the boys in A Place in the Sun.

However, the young woman will not be able to reach her professional colleague and will end up slipping towards her death. Meanwhile, Ravi will discover that Joy is back and, in shock, will try to find her on the streets of Rio de Janeiro. He will find her at the exact moment of the accident and see her fall and lose her life.