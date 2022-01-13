After breaking her face, Joy sells herself for a crumb and ends up dead · TV News

After being robbed by her lover, Damón (Ruan Aguiar), Joy (Lara Tremouroux) will not hesitate to accept a “good” bribe made by Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) in Um Lugar ao Sol. the tagger stays away from Ravi (Juan Paiva), who will have suffered a lot when he is abandoned. Francisco’s mother will use the money to risk dangerous graffiti and will die when she falls from a building in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

Adel’s friend (Samantha Jones) will have a hard time when she leaves the ex-driver to run away with Damón, the street vendor she met at a slam wheel. Enchanted with the boy, the young woman will extort Christian and rent a hotel room to live with her new love.

But the tagger will make Yasmin’s sister (Maithê Rodrigues) a bundle and steal everything he finds, leaving the tagger with one hand in front and the other behind. With a steely face, she will even consider turning to Ravi – whom, by now, she will have humiliated in public. However, she will run into Christian before meeting her ex-husband.

The Redentor executive will ask her not to get closer to the ex-driver, who will have lived a troubled period when dealing with the kick in the butt. The boy will be so affected that he will leave his son with Yasmin.

Joy herself will even find out about it and will threaten to reveal Christian’s true past if he doesn’t get involved in Francisco’s upbringing and also takes care of Ravi. To seal the deal, the character of Cauã Reymond will offer a good amount to the tagger. With no recourse, she won’t think twice about accepting.

Joy’s trajectory ends with tragedy

The problem is that Francisco’s mother will use the money to get involved in a dangerous adventure. She will buy paint cans and decide to hang herself from ropes so she can spray paint on a building. For this, she will have the help of two friends.

One of them gets distracted and lets the rope fall from his hands, leaving Inácia’s daughter (Yara de Novaes) hanging only by her feet. “Damn, Joy! Take my arm”, one of the guys will say.

Lara Tremouroux’s character will not be able to reach her professional colleague and will end up slipping towards her death. Meanwhile, Ravi will discover that his ex-wife is back and, desperate, will try to find her on the streets of Rio de Janeiro. He will find her just in time of the accident and see her fall and die.

Um Lugar ao Sol marks the premiere of Lícia Manzo in prime time and will have 107 chapters in all. The plot will be shown until March 12, being replaced by the remake of Pantanal. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera that TV news publish daily.

