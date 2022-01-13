After buying Botafogo, Textor acquires Belgium’s second division club

Abhishek Pratap

After finalizing the purchase of 90% of Botafogo’s SAF in recent weeks, American businessman John Textor acquired another club: RWD Molembeek, from Belgium’s second division.

The announcement of the purchase by Textor was made this Wednesday (12), through the social networks of the Belgian club, which will have 80% of the shares owned by the US investor.

“We are very much looking forward to working with Mr Textor, who has a great passion for football, developing young talent and building Molenbeek’s youth,” said Thierry Dailly, president of the club.

“Thanks to this investment, RWDM will be able to continue to professionalize and achieve its future ambitions. The addition of John Textor to the club’s share capital will help to develop the team, the club’s infrastructure and the youth categories”, he added.

Molenbeek currently occupies third place in the Belgian Championship second place, behind only Westerlo and Waasland-Beveren. Only the champion of the access division goes directly to the elite, while the vice plays against the penultimate of the Pro League in a playoff in two matches.


About Abhishek Pratap



