After learning that Nelio is alive, Dolores escapes from the sanatorium.

We follow in In the Emperor’s Times, the tragedy that befell Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) and Dolores (Daphne Bozaki). The unscrupulous Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) found out where the couple was and in a clash, he ended up pushing his former employee off a cliff.

Dolores was bewildered by the situation and ended up being hospitalized in a sanatorium by the villain. To make matters worse, his daughter Mercedes was left under the responsibility of the politician.

But in the next chapters of In the Emperor’s Time, there will be a passage of time and one day, Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont), still in the asylum, sick and depressed because she is without her baby and because she believes that Nélio is dead, is filled with hope when she meets Celestina (Bel Kutner ).

The Empress’ faithful squire (Letícia Sabatella) will be there to pick up Nicolau (Cássio Pandolf), who has been discharged. Seeing Dolores, Celestina comments that she knew what Tonico did to her and Nélio. Amazed, Pilar’s sister (Gabrila Medvedovski) asks how she found out and Teresa Cristina’s lady-in-waiting says it was Nélio himself who told her.

Dolores is thrilled with the news that her beloved is alive. With Celestina’s help, she escapes from the sanatorium to finally find Nélio and his daughter, who is with Tonico.

