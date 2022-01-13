After losing space in Ajax’s attack, David Neres is sold to Shakhtar Donetsk

Brazilian will join 11 other compatriots in the Eastern European team; Neres leaves Ajax after five and a half years at the club

Ajax has agreed to sell striker David Neres to Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk. The striker had not been playing regularly among the holders and, due to the little space in the team since last season, he ended up being traded. Shakhtar paid 15 million euros (approximately R$95 million at the current price) to have the Brazilian.

The departure of David Neres occurs, in parallel, with the growth of the also Brazilian Antony in the team. Due to the formation of the offensive quartet with Antony, Berghuis, Tadic and Haller, Neres ended up being in the background.. Since August, the striker has scored just six times, in a total of 22 matches played, with four goals and two assists.

Hired by Ajax from São Paulo in July 2016, Neres stood out in his debut season for the Amsterdam club, in which they reached the Europa League final, losing the decision to Manchester United. In 2018-19, the Brazilian had an even brighter year, being part of the team that reached the semifinals of the Champions League, which qualified him to reach the Brazilian National Team in 2019, with the Copa América title that year. In all, David Neres made 180 appearances for Ajax, with 47 goals and 34 assists..

Now at Shakhtar, the 24-year-old striker will have 11 other Brazilians at his side. They are defenders Marlon and Vitão; the right-back Dodô; left-back Ismaily; midfielders Marcos Antônio, Maycon and Alan Patrick; and the forwards Pedrinho, Tetê, Fernando and the naturalized Ukrainian Junior Moraes.