After meeting, Fortaleza is informed about Lucas Lima’s future for the next season

Fortaleza’s sports directorship has agreed a new loan of Lucas Lima like palm trees. The 31-year-old midfielder, who defended Leão do Pici in the second half of last season, was assigned to the team until the end of the next season. The teams have already started exchanging documents, and the loan should be made official soon.

As agreed in the last loan contract, the São Paulo team is responsible for paying part of the player’s salaries. In view of this, the passage of Lucas Lima fur palm trees, since the midfielder’s contract with the São Paulo team is valid until the end of 2022. The midfielder has been questioned a lot since his arrival in the team, not being able to have a good sequence.

Even with the alviverde board paying part of the player’s salaries, the departure is seen as financial relief important. Given that Lucas Lima has one of the highest salaries of the group of players on contract with the team. Hired in November 2017, the midfielder arrived with the status of weight reinforcement at palm trees with a five-year contract.

the board of strength sought the maintenance of some players thinking about the Copa Libertadores of America. The maintenance of the player for the next season is seen as essential to maintain a more competitive and chemistry team.