After shortage alert, Saúde says that purchase of covid tests is up to states and municipalities

BRASILIA – After the Brazilian Association of Diagnostic Medicine (Abramed) have issued a technical note this Wednesday, 12, with recommendations to private laboratories to test only patients in serious condition, given the possibility of stock shortages, The Ministry of Health it separated itself from the possible scenario of scarcity in the public network and attributed the responsibility for testing in the country to the states and municipalities.

In a note, the folder headed by Marcelo Queiroga reported being attentive to the testing situation for Covid-19 and said that he “routinely” monitors the availability of supplies needed to carry out the exams in the Unified Health System (SUS). The Ministry, however, highlighted that it is up to the states and municipalities to acquire the resources for the diagnoses.

“However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ministry has supported the states with the availability of tests. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 27.4 million tests of the RT-PCR type and 38.8 million rapid antigen tests have been delivered to the entire country.

Minutes before the release of the note, the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) presented a letter to Minister Queiroga with demands that involved, among other measures, “the contribution of financial resources to open, in the shortest possible time, mass testing points for first contact access for the entire population”. In the same document, recognition of the existence of a new wave of covid-19 in the country caused by the spread of the Ômicron variant is requested.

Conass believes that the growth in cases, driven by the new variant, again poses challenges to the country’s public and private health systems. It is noteworthy that, even with the suspicion of lower severity, with high transmission, the chances of hospitalization increase, especially in the population without a complete vaccination schedule’, evaluated the council.

Earlier this Wednesday, Abramed said that the high transmissibility of Ômicron caused “an exponential increase” in cases of Covid-19, which, as a consequence, generated a sudden growth in demand for tests. In the statement, the association warns national laboratories for “threat of shortage of supplies” necessary for carrying out the exams, such as the swabs used in RT-PCR type testing.