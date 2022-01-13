After termination with Cagliari, Diego Godín is announced as Atlético-MG’s new reinforcement for 2022 | athletic-mg

Diego Godín is Atlético-MG’s new reinforcement for 2022. After a few weeks of negotiation and verbal agreement, Galo received the news that Cagliari had amicably terminated the Uruguayan defender’s contract. If the alvinegro fan saw Junior Alonso sign a contract with Krasnodar, he also followed the official announcement of Godín in the champion of the Brazilian and the Copa do Brasil.

Captain of his national team, 15 years old in Spain/Italy, twice champion of the Europa League and twice runner-up in the Champions League, Godín emerged as a market opportunity at Galo. It will be another reinforcement confirmed by the club in this window, after the forwards Ademir and Fábio Gomes.

Diego Godín, defender who was at Cagliari — Photo: Disclosure

Close to his 36th birthday (in February), Godín maintains his physical shape at the Celeste Sports Complex, in Montevideo, already with work led by the new national coach, Diego Alonso, who has summoned him to the preliminary list for the next dates of the Qualifiers.

Godín was away from joint training after testing positive for Covid-19. He has recovered from the disease and is free to even travel. He will be expected in Belo Horizonte in the coming days, where he will sign a one-year contract with Galo, with an option to renew for another season.

