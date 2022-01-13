Airbus overtakes Boeing as the world’s largest commercial aircraft manufacturer





Emphasizing pre-pandemic trends, Airbus and Boeing faced each other again in 2021 and the result was the same as in 2019 and 2020: the European conglomerate has consolidated itself as the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial aircraft.

After a 2020 year of absolute disaster for all players In the sector, 2021 showed some signs of recovery, which was much more evident for Boeing, because it had more ground to gain: while in 2020 it delivered 157 aircraft, the recertification of the 737 MAX – which took place at the end of 2020 – allowed it to double its total of deliveries, reaching 340 last year.

Boeing’s number, however, is still half the level reached by Airbus, which ended 2021 with 611 aircraft delivered. In addition, for the first time in 10 years, it surpassed Boeing in widebodies, delivering 78 against 77 of the American giant.

In addition to the slow recovery of long-haul trips, the year of Boeing’s wide-body aircraft is also explained by the problems of the 787, which had its deliveries interrupted by problems of quality of materials and production, and the slow pace of deliveries of the 777. , while reconverting the assembly line to produce the 777X.





Looking to the future

In 2021, the fight for new orders has Airbus as the net winner, with 507 versus 479 from Boeing, although the American manufacturer considers that it ended the year with 535 orders because it counts as new orders 56 aircraft that were canceled in 2020 and found a new operator last year.

In any case, ending the year with 479 or 535 orders completes a great year for Boeing: considering that 2020 ended with a net result of -1096. Buoyed also by renewed interest in the cargo market, Boeing has regained part of that segment, although Airbus is threatening to enter with the A350F.

One advantage that Boeing may have in the near future is the backlog, but it will have to solve its production problems to take advantage of it. The American can win many orders because the delivery date of its aircraft is closer than those of Airbus, whose backlog guarantees years of business.

