Airspace over Elizabeth II castle will be restricted – News

The planes will no longer be able to fly at low altitude over Windsor Castle, 40 km from London, where Queen Elizabeth II has lived since the beginning of the pandemic, local police said on Tuesday (11).

This airspace restriction, up to 2,500 feet (760 meters) and within a 1.25 nautical mile (about 2.3 km) radius around the castle, will take effect on January 27, Thames Valley Police announced. , noting that the decision was taken after public consultation.

“Any flight within the restricted zone will require a permit,” a statement said.

In addition to “regular” police patrols and “other security measures”, this restriction “is an additional method of maintaining the safety of the community that lives near this iconic location”, situated close to London’s Heathrow airport, he added.

The decision comes after on Christmas Day a man armed with a crossbow tried to enter the castle where 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II lives.

But it does not please the association Stop Heathrow Expansion, which militates against the expansion of the largest British airport, as it implies redefining the trajectory of some planes, which “could cause the overflight of other areas and disturb the lives of more people”, denounced the activist Geraldine. Nicholson in a statement.