Alcione and Marisa Monte cancel shows after contracting Covid-19

Alcione and Marisa Monte announced this Tuesday (11) that they received a positive diagnosis for Covid-19. Asymptomatic, the singers suspended the shows they would do in the next few days. They add to a long list of Brazilian artists infected by the disease in the new wave of cases at the beginning of the year.

“When performing tests, Alcione tested positive for Covid 19. Fortunately, the singer is asymptomatic, but, of course, she will not be able to perform the next shows”, said the advice on the artist’s official profile on Instagram.

She would perform in the city of Rio de Janeiro next Thursday (13). The advisory said that reservations made on that date are valid for January 20. The show in Tibau, Rio Grande do Norte, which would be on Saturday (15), will still be rescheduled.

Marisa Monte also used social media to communicate that she had contracted the virus. “Guys, this morning I woke up with the news that my PCR test, done yesterday afternoon, was positive. I’m totally asymptomatic, with the three doses of the vaccine, isolated at home.”

The singer stated that she was in the preparations for the premiere of the Portas tour. The shows would take place in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, but were postponed. “Out of respect for common sense and health recommendations, we think it’s prudent to postpone the premieres on the 19th, 21st and 22nd of January in Rio de Janeiro and on the 27th, 28th and 29th of January in São Paulo.”

“New dates will be announced later today. We are evaluating the other dates of the São Paulo season, day by day, in the certainty that we will make the right choice in the name of everyone’s safety and well-being”, he added.

The artist previously thanked the fans for their support and understanding and recalled the care taken in the preparations for the new tour. “We had been working carefully on the tour’s preparations, carrying out daily tests, carefully monitoring the contagion numbers and assessing the risks for our team and the public. This week, with the dizzying escalation of cases, it became clear that impossible to follow through with our plans.”

After the advancement of the ômicron variant and cases of flu in Brazil, celebrities began to report being sick after the holiday season at the end of the year. With vaccinations up to date, most artists have less severe symptoms of Covid, and many are even asymptomatic.

Gusttavo Lima, Gloria Groove, Christiane Pelajo, Lupita Nyong’o, the band Jota Quest, Lucas Lucco, Renata Vasconcellos, Duda Beat, Bruna Linzmeyer and Leticia Salles are some of the infected artists.