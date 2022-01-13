Alex explains the modified team against São Caetano and projects the next phase at Copinha

The coach of São Paulo’s under-20 team, Alex, commented on the changes he made to the team for the game of the last round of the group stage, against São Caetano, at Anacleto Campanella. With the lead in the bracket, Tricolor struggled throughout the 90 minutes, came out behind on the scoreboard, but managed to turn the tables on an inspired night by Caio and Talles Wander.

“That’s what I think of football. If you are in a group of players, you are eligible to play. I looked physically at some, I made time for others. It’s normal for these changes to happen, nothing I haven’t done over the past year,” said Alex.

Now São Paulo will face São Bernardo, who was thrashed by Londrina in the last round by 4 to 1 playing at home, but, still, guaranteed a spot in the playoffs of Copinha. The match takes place this Thursday, at 21:45 (Brasília time), at Anacleto Campanella, in São Caetano.

“I honestly wasn’t worried about the other group. I was following along, I knew it was well balanced there, but I didn’t have a concern about who the opponent would be, because, regardless of the name, we know we’re going to face a lot of difficulties”, Alex continued.

“The idea was to beat São Caetano and finish first to continue playing for Anacleto Campanella. We already have the logistics in place, we already know how it works, we didn’t want to lose it at this point. Whoever came from there knew it would be difficult. Obviously I didn’t expect a rout, as happened in the game between Londrina and São Bernardo, but that doesn’t mean anything either. The next game is totally different, another dynamic, another approach and, for sure, it will be a very tough game”, added the São Paulo coach.

