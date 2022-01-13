Aliado wants to unite Moro, Doria and Garcia on the platform during the ex-judge’s tour through SP – 01/12/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

Organizer of the tour that presidential candidate Sergio Moro (Podemos) will make through cities in the interior of São Paulo, federal deputy Junior Bozzella (PSL-SP) says he dreams of bringing together the former judge and the toucans João Doria and Rodrigo Garcia at one of the events. , in what would be a gesture of rapprochement on both sides.

The parliamentarian describes a convergence between Moro and Doria as inevitable so that the so-called third way in the race for the Presidency is strengthened. “The time will come to join forces, especially when you have Jair Bolsonaro on the other side [PL] and Lula [PT]”, says the ex-bolsonarista.

Bozzella says that the fusion of the candidacies of Bolsonaro’s former minister and the governor should be the natural path, but this will “require detachment, resignation and sacrifices” from everyone, including the parties. Garcia’s pre-candidacy for the Government of São Paulo, for example, divides the groups.

Moro and Podemos have already indicated support for Arthur do Val (Patriota) in the dispute for Palácio dos Bandeirantes. União Brasil (the party that will result from the merger between PSL and DEM) is moving towards an alliance with Garcia, while demonstrating enthusiasm for the former magistrate’s national project.

After the trip to Paraíba last week, Moro will tour São Paulo between January 31 and February 3. With an eye on repentant bolsonaristas, he will pass through strongholds where the president had a significant vote in 2018: São José do Rio Preto, Bebedouro, Barretos and Ribeirão Preto.

The agenda includes meetings with businessmen, politicians and local leaders, rounds of radio and TV interviews and meetings with class entities and categories that are the target of the candidacy, such as military and federal police. Moro should fill his speeches with economic proposals.

The team’s forecast of holding meetings with up to 2,000 people could be affected by the advance of the Covid-19 pandemic, which led the Doria government to recommend public restriction at events. According to Bozzella, the size and format can be adapted by then to reduce risks.

“This incursion [de Moro] it is important to build bridges and strengthen dialogues. Who knows, at one of these events, Moro, Doria and Garcia might not be together? I don’t think it’s impossible”, considers the deputy, who will try to get reelected this year.

“I’m supporting Garcia in São Paulo and helping to coordinate Moro. I want to be the point of convergence between these fronts.”

For him, “the third way will be funneled into Moro and Doria, which are the ones with the most chance of growing”, and the urgency of “searching for balance and wiping down the third way once and for all” will end up imposing itself.

A union, predicts the congressman, would have a symbology comparable to that of the eventual ticket of Lula and Geraldo Alckmin (ex-PSDB, without a party), whose negotiations were revealed by the column in November.

Bozzella preaches that the pre-candidate who is better placed in the polls in the definition phase give up and accepts to be runner-up. It also states that Podemos and PSDB will have to make concessions in the name of the national plan. “You can’t prioritize a partisan project over electing a president.”

In the December Datafolha poll, Moro registered 9% of voting intentions and came in third. Doria got 4% and was in fifth position, behind Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 7%. The scenario is led by Lula (48%), followed by Bolsonaro (22%).

