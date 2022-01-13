Aloy flew in early versions of Horizon Zero Dawn: watch the video

The game Horizon Forbidden West is the next adventure in the saga created by Sony and, recently, images of the PlayStation 4 version of the game have even been leaked. Now, new images of a prototype of Horizon Zero Dawn in 2012 and apparently the character Aloy could fly in this old version.

In a video of the Nixian channel, on YouTube, it is possible to visualize the evolution of Horizon Zero Dawn since production on the game began in 2012, before it was released in February 2017. In the images you can see Aloy riding on a Glinthawk, a common cyborg bird in the franchise, and flying across the map.

Fly, Aloy, Fly!

There is no information about the origin of the images, however, some can be found in the documentary The Making of Horizon Zero — which is available on YouTube.

Despite the video showing the progress of the game’s development between 2011 and 2017, the character Aloy only appears flying in footage from 2012 and 2013. So, at some point during production, the flight mechanic was dropped and not included in the final version. .

Now, fans of the franchise should be rooting for us to experience flying a Glinthawk in the new game. HArizona Forbidden West, which is due for release on February 18th for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.