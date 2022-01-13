Ana Maria Braga has already proved to be a big fan of Naruto by dyeing her hair pink and claiming that she was inspired by Sakura. And now she ended up cosplaying again, but this time it was unintentionally when she got a haircut that made her look extremely similar to Gaara.

Ana Maria Braga radically changed her haircut recently, and this made her extremely similar to Naruto’s Gaara, making a totally involuntary cosplay. Check it out below:

Ana Maria Braga strikes again with involuntary Naruto cosplay

It was really similar, wasn’t it? As one of the most beloved characters in the Naruto franchise, Gaara was initially introduced in the story as an antagonist, but after the events of the Chunin Exams, he radically changed his way of seeing the world, becoming a great ally and friend of Naruto.

