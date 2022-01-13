And the price of gasoline? There will be the first increase of 2022 – Economy

Fuel prices increased for distributors this Wednesday (1/12), after a new decision by Petrobras (photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil) The consumer can prepare his pocket – again. The first fuel price adjustment in 2022, made by Petrobras, took effect this Wednesday (1/12). Consumers are expected to start seeing the difference at pumps as of this Thursday (1/13).

About the readjustment: the average selling price of gasoline went from R$ 3.09 to R$ 3.24 per liter, up 4.85%. Petrobras’ share of the consumer price, which was BRL 2.26, rose to BRL 2.37 for each liter sold at the pump – a variation of BRL 0.11 per liter.

Data from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) show that, in recent weeks, a city in Minas Gerais has even registered a drop in the average value of gasoline. Others, however, were higher. The research carried out by the ANP considered the weeks from 12/26 to 1/1, and 1/2 to 1/8. The survey was carried out in 40 cities.

There are data from other municipalities, but the price survey was not carried out in the weeks evaluated by the report. In Arax, home of Governor Romeu Zema (NOVO), for example, the survey was carried out until January 2nd. There, gasoline was sold at a maximum price of R$ 7,298.

Find out in which cities the fuel has increased in the last two weeks

Note: the survey counts the maximum prices found by the ANP

privet – from BRL 7,149 to BRL 7,299

– from BRL 7,149 to BRL 7,299 araguari – from BRL 7.09 to BRL 7.098

– from BRL 7.09 to BRL 7.098 betim – from BRL 6.89 to BRL 6.999

– from BRL 6.89 to BRL 6.999 Counselor Lafaiete – from BRL 6.96 to BRL 6.999

– from BRL 6.96 to BRL 6.999 Score – from BRL 6,897 to BRL 6,898

– from BRL 6,897 to BRL 6,898 Januria – from BRL 7.25 to BRL 7.29

– from BRL 7.25 to BRL 7.29 sponsorship – from BRL 7,359 to BRL 7,398

– from BRL 7,359 to BRL 7,398 Happy landing – from BRL 6,985 to BRL 6,999

Find out in which cities the price has dropped in the last two weeks

Note: the survey counts the maximum prices found by the ANP

Belo Horizonte – from BRL 6,977 to BRL 6,944

– from BRL 6,977 to BRL 6,944 good order – from BRL 6.989 to BRL 6.89

– from BRL 6.989 to BRL 6.89 Beautiful field – from BRL 7.099 to BRL 7.08

– from BRL 7.099 to BRL 7.08 divinpolis – from BRL 7,099 to BRL 7,097

– from BRL 7,099 to BRL 7,097 ant – from BRL 7,079 to BRL 6,999

– from BRL 7,079 to BRL 6,999 workings – from BRL 7,099 to BRL 7,049

– from BRL 7,099 to BRL 7,049 Mine Ducks – from BRL 6,996 to BRL 6,835

– from BRL 6,996 to BRL 6,835 So Joo Del Rei – from BRL 7,099 to BRL 6,999

– from BRL 7,099 to BRL 6,999 San Sebastian do Paraso – from BRL 7,399 to BRL 7,299

– from BRL 7,399 to BRL 7,299 ub – from BRL 7,399 to BRL 7,199

– from BRL 7,399 to BRL 7,199 uberindia – from BRL 6,899 to BRL 6,799

– from BRL 6,899 to BRL 6,799 one – from BRL 7,469 to BRL 7,399

– from BRL 7,469 to BRL 7,399 Viosa – from BRL 7.29 to BRL 7.28

Cities where the price remained the same

Note: the survey counts the maximum prices found by the ANP