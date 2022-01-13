And the price of gasoline? There will be the first increase of 2022 – Economy

Yadunandan Singh

Gas station attendant supplies
Fuel prices increased for distributors this Wednesday (1/12), after a new decision by Petrobras (photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

The consumer can prepare his pocket – again. The first fuel price adjustment in 2022, made by Petrobras, took effect this Wednesday (1/12). Consumers are expected to start seeing the difference at pumps as of this Thursday (1/13).

About the readjustment: the average selling price of gasoline went from R$ 3.09 to R$ 3.24 per liter, up 4.85%. Petrobras’ share of the consumer price, which was BRL 2.26, rose to BRL 2.37 for each liter sold at the pump – a variation of BRL 0.11 per liter.

Data from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) show that, in recent weeks, a city in Minas Gerais has even registered a drop in the average value of gasoline. Others, however, were higher. The research carried out by the ANP considered the weeks from 12/26 to 1/1, and 1/2 to 1/8. The survey was carried out in 40 cities.

There are data from other municipalities, but the price survey was not carried out in the weeks evaluated by the report. In Arax, home of Governor Romeu Zema (NOVO), for example, the survey was carried out until January 2nd. There, gasoline was sold at a maximum price of R$ 7,298.

Find out in which cities the fuel has increased in the last two weeks

Note: the survey counts the maximum prices found by the ANP

  • privet – from BRL 7,149 to BRL 7,299
  • araguari – from BRL 7.09 to BRL 7.098
  • betim – from BRL 6.89 to BRL 6.999
  • Counselor Lafaiete – from BRL 6.96 to BRL 6.999
  • Score – from BRL 6,897 to BRL 6,898
  • Januria – from BRL 7.25 to BRL 7.29
  • sponsorship – from BRL 7,359 to BRL 7,398
  • Happy landing – from BRL 6,985 to BRL 6,999

Find out in which cities the price has dropped in the last two weeks

Note: the survey counts the maximum prices found by the ANP

  • Belo Horizonte – from BRL 6,977 to BRL 6,944
  • good order – from BRL 6.989 to BRL 6.89
  • Beautiful field – from BRL 7.099 to BRL 7.08
  • divinpolis – from BRL 7,099 to BRL 7,097
  • ant – from BRL 7,079 to BRL 6,999
  • workings – from BRL 7,099 to BRL 7,049
  • Mine Ducks – from BRL 6,996 to BRL 6,835
  • So Joo Del Rei – from BRL 7,099 to BRL 6,999
  • San Sebastian do Paraso – from BRL 7,399 to BRL 7,299
  • ub – from BRL 7,399 to BRL 7,199
  • uberindia – from BRL 6,899 to BRL 6,799
  • one – from BRL 7,469 to BRL 7,399
  • Viosa – from BRL 7.29 to BRL 7.28

Cities where the price remained the same

Note: the survey counts the maximum prices found by the ANP

  • Barbacena, Governador Valadares and Sete Lagoas – BRL 6,899
  • Caldas wells – BRL 6,988
  • Ipatinga and Itana – BRL 6,997
  • Oliveira – BRL 6.99
  • Joo Pinheiro – BRL 6,999
  • Joo Monlevade – BRL 7,049
  • Mount Carmel – BRL 7,099
  • Montes Claros and Muria – BRL 7,199
  • Tefilo Otoni – BRL 7,239
  • Juiz de Fora – BRL 7,299
  • pair of mines – BRL 7.35
  • Paracatu and Uberaba – BRL 7,399
  • manhuau – BRL 7,409
  • steps – BRL 7,599

