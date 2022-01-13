Anitta and Pabllo Vittar will perform at Coachella 2022 in California

anita and Pablo Vittar were announced on Wednesday night (13) in the festival’s line-up Coachella, which will take place in Indio, California (USA), in April. The confirmation was made by the social networks of the event itself.

On her Instagram, Anitta released the festival’s line-up and wrote: “I’m soooo ready! See you on Saturday @coachella” (“I’m so ready! See you on Saturday”).

The festival takes place on six dates, and the line-up is repeated on the two weekends of the event. Anitta and Pabllo perform on Saturdays, the 16th and 23rd, the same days on which, among other artists, Disclosure, Megan Thee Stalion and the singer perform Billie Eilish, which is the headliner of the dates.

On Fridays, the 15th and 22nd, among the attractions are Phoebe Bridgers, Daniel Caesar, Lil Baby and Harry Styles, as headliner. On Sundays, the 17th and 24th, Maggie Rogers, Run the Jewels, Doja Cat and Yes, exKanye West, as the main attraction.

