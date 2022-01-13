Antonia Fontenelle breaks silence and detonates Bartoré: “coward”

the influencer Antonia Fontenelle used his social network to talk about a hurt he has with the comedian batore. He died at the age of 61 this past Monday (10), a victim of cancer.

Through her Instagram profile, Antônia recorded a series of videos remembering an old fight with the comedian. The famous made it clear that it is not because the person died, that she ends up becoming a “poor thing”.

According to Antonia, she was called a “girl” by Silvio Santos’ former hire. Revolted, she even filed a lawsuit against Batoré where asked for compensation of 110 thousand reais.

“Today a man from Ceará died, who everyone calls a comedian, and for me he was nothing more than a cowardly, sexist guy who pointed out to me, judged me, was cruel, was a coward with me, without ever having seen me in his life, without ever having seen me. I didn’t do anything to him, that Batoré guy. Now a lot of people: poor thing, Batoré died! Poor oc*, it’s not because he died that he became a saint and goes to live with God”, he shot.

Soon after, the famous said that she will not proceed with her process: ““I was suing him, but now he has to give an account to whom he has to pay”.

“I don’t have to forgive anything, I’m not God, who has to forgive for his deeds is God. Here I was discussing within the scope of Justice, died, died. Now to say that he was an exemplary guy, the best comedian in the world, who is there in the arms of God. That would be hypocrisy on my part, right? The truth is to be told. This is my truth, no one needs to accept it”, he concluded.

Dropped the verb with Juliette

Having a life full of controversies, Antonia Fontenelle don’t hide from anyone who doesn’t have a word for it. The famous gave an interview to Juju Salimeni, on YouTube, where she recalled a case involving Juliette.

The famous said that she is responding to a lawsuit for xenophobia, after being called attention by the ex-BBB on social media. In this ocasion, Antonia was detonated after calling DJ Ivis “Paraíba” when commenting on the artist’s crime of domestic violence.

“I called DJ Ivis from ‘Paraíba’ and I am responding to a criminal case by a delegate there. With Juliette echoing that, saying that I was xenophobic, which is a very serious racial crime. In my first ten years in Rio de Janeiro I had no name. It was ‘Paraíba’. I never felt let down by it. But it’s important to understand that I was very angry and I was addressing a guy who beat up a woman in front of a child, in front of her mother… I was wrong in form, in content, never! I take nothing away. I should have said it differently.”

