Anvisa confirms new case of Candida auris fungus in Brazil – Country

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) confirmed, this Tuesday (11), the third case of the fungus Candida auris in Brazil. The record took place in a public hospital in Recife, Pernambuco.

The case was confirmed by the Central Public Health Laboratory Prof. Gonçalo Moniz (Lacen/BA), through the ‘Maldi-Tof’ method, which uses ionization to diagnose the proteins of a bacterium or fungus. According to Anvisa, there is still another suspected case that is under laboratory investigation.

According to the regulatory agency, the scenario is already considered an outbreak, although few cases have been reported so far.

“It can be considered that there is an outbreak of Candida auris because the epidemiological definition of an outbreak encompasses not only a large number of cases of contagious or health-related diseases, but also the emergence of a new microorganism in the epidemiology of a country or even a health service – even if it is just one case” , says Anvisa.

Threat to public health

Candida auris is an emerging fungus that represents a serious threat to public health, as the agency warns, and can be fatal especially for immunosuppressed patients or with comorbidities.

The microorganism is resistant to drugs and cleaning products. Among the main problems of the disease are bloodstream infection and other invasive complications.