Anvisa confirms new case of superfungus in Brazil and says there is an outbreak

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reported that it was notified of the third case of the fungus Candida auris, known as superfungus, in Brazil. The infected patient was hospitalized in a public hospital in Recife, Pernambuco (PE).

The identification was confirmed by the reference laboratory, which is the Central Public Health Laboratory Prof. Gonçalo Moniz – Lacen/BA.

According to Anvisa, actions were taken to contain the spread of the organism in the hospital and there is still another suspected case, which is under laboratory investigation.

Credit: Dr_Microbe/istockAnother case of superfungus is identified in Brazil

Also according to Anvisa, although at the moment there is only one confirmed case and another under analysis in Brazil, it can be considered that there is an outbreak of Candida auris in the country.

The Agency explains that the “epidemiological definition of an outbreak encompasses not only a large number of cases of contagious or health-related diseases, but also the emergence of a new microorganism in the epidemiology of a country or even a health service – even if it is just one case”.

Superfungus is a global threat

The superfungus is drug resistant and infection caused by it can lead to death. It was first cataloged when it was found in the ear canal of a patient in South Korea in 2009. Since then, cases have been identified in more than 30 countries such as the United States, India, England, South Africa, Venezuela, Colombia, Israel, Pakistan, Kenya, Kuwait, United Kingdom and Spain, in addition to Brazil.

The threat to global health is so serious that scientists at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) believe that the superfungus could be the cause of a possible next pandemic.

What is Candida auris and how is it transmitted?

Candida auris is a species of fungus that grows like yeast and can remain on inanimate surfaces for long periods, up to months.

Credit: Selvanegra/IstockCandida auris causes a serious infection that can be fatal

Some research has already found that several disinfectants, including those based on quaternary ammonium, are not able to kill the fungus. It is for this and other reasons that scientists have treated C. auris as the “almost perfect pathogen”.

The virus poses a greater risk to hospitalized patients with compromised immune systems or hospitalized in intensive care units that make use of vascular catheters and probes.

Transmission is not fully known, but there is evidence that it happens through person-to-person contact and also through prolonged contact with surfaces or medical devices contaminated by the fungus.