Anvisa recommends definitive suspension of cruises in Brazil

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) recommended the definitive suspension of the cruise ships in Brazil, as a necessary action to protect the health of the population. The document was sent to the Ministry of Health and the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic, on the afternoon of this Wednesday (12).

With the increase in cases of Covid-19 recorded on vessels that travel along the Brazilian coast this summer season, Anvisa had already recommended the temporary suspension of cruise ships, preventively, until more data were available to assess the epidemiological scenario. The companies announced the suspension of cruises in Brazil until the 21st.

“The protocols defined by Anvisa for the operation of cruise ships in Brazil brought devices that allowed monitoring the epidemiological scenario on the vessels for almost two months and were fundamental to quickly identify the change in the number of cases on board in the penultimate epidemiological week of 2021”, says the agency in a note.

Since then, Anvisa has been evaluating the evolution of the epidemiological scenario and has observed “the vertiginous increase in the number of cases on vessels and in Brazil”.

“Therefore, the agency understands that the current scenario is unfavorable to the continuity of cruise ship operations. In this sense, based on the precautionary principle and based on all available data, it recommended the definitive suspension of the cruise ship season in Brazil, as a necessary action to protect the health of the population”, evaluates the agency.

The data show that, of the five vessels in operation in Brazil, three are classified at Level 4, signaling an alert scenario regarding the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus and an eventual change in the epidemiological context.

As of February 6, 1,177 positive cases of Covid-19 were recorded among crew and passengers. “The evolution of the identification of positive cases demonstrates a vertiginous increase in cases of Covid-19 on board vessels in recent days, indicating a radical change in the epidemiological scenario”, he says in a note.

This increase can be confirmed by the available data, which account for the detection of 31 cases of Covid-19 in the initial 55 days of the season (from 11/1 to 12/25), with a sharp explosion from 12/26 onwards, 1,146 cases were recorded in just 12 days (from 12/26 to 1/6), which represents a 37-fold increase in this period.